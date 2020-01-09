Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Joe Lynch

Joe Lynch Notice
LYNCH On December 15th 2019,peacefully at his home
in Corby, Joe, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mona, much loved dad of Graham and Richard.
Devoted brother,
grandfather and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Joe's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium,Kettering
on Monday 13th January 2020
at 3.00 pm.
All flowers and further
enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
