McCLUSKEY On October 20th 2020,
suddenly at Kettering General Hospital, Joe aged 80 years, passed away following a heart attack.
Beloved and adored husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle,
he will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Joe's funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th November at 10.00am at Our Lady Of Walsingham Church, Corby. Sadly due to
current restrictions, only family members are able to attend.
The service will be live streamed on the following URL: churchservices.tv/corby#. All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road,Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020