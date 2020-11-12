Home

Adair On 23rd October 2020, suddenly at Kettering General Hospital, John aged 78 years, of Corby.
Beloved husband of Isabella. Much loved dad to James, Charles, Jane, Margaret, Catherine,
Elizabeth, and Bernadette.
Grandfather of 16, great grandfather of 14. Much loved brother of Betty and Jim. He will be very sadly missed by
all his family & friends.
Requiem Mass will be held for John at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on Friday 20th November at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
All flowers and further enquiries
please to Co-operative Funeralcare ,
Darley Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
