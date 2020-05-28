|
BAISH John Peacefully on 20th May 2020
aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of
the late Dorothy,
loving dad of Susan and Martyn,
father-in-law of John and Angela,
devoted Pops of Gemma, Daniel,
Kelly and Grant and
great pops of Tyler, Riley,
Lexi and Arthur.
A graveside service is to be held at
Burton Latimer Cemetery on
Tuesday 2nd June at 11.00 a.m.
Please wear a splash of colour
at the family's request.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Marie Curie
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk.
All enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020