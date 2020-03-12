Home

21st July 1937 ~ 25th February 2020.
A happy release after a long
illness. Loving husband of Margaret (Rosalie) for 52 years and also a
dear cousin and friend.
Margaret would like to thank all of John's carers and the staff at
Kettering General Hospital for their care of John.
Funeral Service to take place at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in memory of John for Animals In Need may be sent to:

Jack Warwick Family
Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering Northants NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
