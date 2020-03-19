Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wellingborough
3 Farm Road
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4UF
01933 403 976
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
14:00
Nene Valley Crematorium
Doddington Road
Wellingborough
John Bodsworth Notice
Bodsworth John It is with regret that
we announce that
John Bodsworth, of Queensway, Wellingborough,
passed away peacefully at home
on Sunday 8th March 2020.

He was with his wife, Chrissie and loving family at the time of his death.

His funeral service will be at 2pm on
Tuesday 24th March 2020 at
Nene Valley Crematorium,
Doddington Road, Wellingborough
to be followed by a wake at
The Miller pub, Millers Lane, Wellingborough, NN8 2NF,
to which friends and family are welcome to attend.
Rather than flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to be made in John's memory to
British Heart Foundation; https://www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/donate/give-in-memory or by 'phone to: 0300 330 3322.

Enquiries to
Co op Funeralare, Wellingborough
01933 403976.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
Remember
