Culbert John Peacefully on February 23rd 2020. John, aged 77 years,
beloved husband of Gay,
loving dad to Andy, Steve and Sue, father in law and adored Grampa
to Lauren, Beth, Damon, Poppy,
Rhys and Saskia,
Great Grampa to Isaac.
Funeral will take place on
Wednesday 11th March at 3pm at Kettering Crematorium in the
Edgar Newman Chapel.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's Society, may be sent to Phillips Funeral Service, Old Cemetery Chapel, Rockingham Road,
Corby, NN17 2AE.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020
