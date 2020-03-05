|
|
|
DAVIS John Archibald After a brave fight, John sadly
passed away on 2nd March 2020,
aged 86 years.
John was a much loved husband, father and grandfather who
will be greatly missed.
The funeral will take place at the
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Thursday
12th March at 11.00am.
No flowers please but donations,
if desired, for Age UK may
be made online at
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/johnarchibalddavis
or sent to:
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020