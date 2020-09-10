Home

HAMMOND John Passed away peacefully at home
on 2nd September 2020,
aged 89 years.
Husband of the late Betty,
loving father of David
and the late Peter,
Caroline (daughter-in-law) and
grandad of Lucy and Elise.
Private funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th September at 2.00pm.
No flowers please but
donations, if desired, for
Marie Curie Nurses
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
