HASTINGS On 8th March 2020,
John sadly left us despite saying he would live forever.
Forever loved and missed by his wife Brenda, his children Debbie, Joanne, Matthew, their partners and all his grandchildren. John's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Wednesday 1st April at 11:30am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in memory of John are kindly being received for Cancer Research. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Darley Dale Road,
Corby 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020