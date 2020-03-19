Home

HEFFORD John Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2020,
aged 77 years of Rushton.
Devoted husband of Diane,
much loved dad of Andrew and Ali. Brother in law of Anita and James,
also Cousin of Dorothy.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. John's funeral service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Wednesday 25th March at 2pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are being received by the family for the British Heart Foundation and Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to:
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020
