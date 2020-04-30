Home

John Lawman Notice
Lawman John Passed away peacefully
at St Matthew's Nursing Home,
on 21st April 2020 aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Gwynneth,
loving dad of Jackie and Chris,
devoted grandad of Tom,
Emily, Conner and Bailey.
Private family service will take place
on Wednesday 6th May.
A celebration of John's life
will be announced at a later date.
Immediate family flowers only.
Further enquiries please to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
