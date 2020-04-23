|
LONGSTAFF Peacefully on 13th April 2020, John, aged 89 years, of Irthlingborough.
Loving Husband of Joan.
Much loved Dad of Philip and
father-in-law to Pam.
Dear Grandpa to Susan and David
and Great Grandpa 'Gamp'
to Kimberly and Jack.
Special thanks are extended to all the staff at Raunds Lodge Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness.
All enquiries to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020