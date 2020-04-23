Home

A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
LONGSTAFF Peacefully on 13th April 2020, John, aged 89 years, of Irthlingborough.
Loving Husband of Joan.
Much loved Dad of Philip and
father-in-law to Pam.
Dear Grandpa to Susan and David
and Great Grandpa 'Gamp'
to Kimberly and Jack.
Special thanks are extended to all the staff at Raunds Lodge Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
