McGUINNESS On 5th March 2020 at Kettering General Hospital, John aged 65 years.
Loving husband of Nicola, dear brother of Michael and Joseph. John's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Corby on Tuesday 24th March at 10.00am followed by interment
at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, are being received
for Cransley Hospice.
All enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020
