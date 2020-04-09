|
MIILLIGAN On March 15th 2020, John Fergus passed away suddenly at his home, aged 71 years. Much loved dad to Ashley, Verity and Blake. Also sadly missed by Donna, Amber,Rachel, Sandra and all his family and friends. John's funeral service will take place at Ketton Park Green Burial Ground. Due to current circumstances, immediate and close family may attend. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020