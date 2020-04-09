Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Resources
More Obituaries for John Milligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Milligan

Notice Condolences

John Milligan Notice
MILLIGAN On March 15th 2020, John Fergus passed away suddenly at his home, aged 71 years. Much loved dad to Ashley, Verity and Blake. Also sadly missed by Donna, Amber,Rachel, Sandra and all his family and friends. John's funeral service will take place at Ketton Park Green Burial Ground. Due to current circumstances, immediate and close family may attend. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -