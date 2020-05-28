|
|
|
NICKLIN On 16th May 2020,
peacefully at home,
John aged 71 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, loving son of Kath, much loved dad and father-in-law of David and Shelley, Sarah and Ashley, devoted grandad
of Thomas, Luke, Lauren, Taylor,
Jordon and partners, devoted
great-grandad of Isabelle
and Theodore.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
John's Funeral Service will be
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 1st June at 2.30pm for immediate family members only.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of John
can be forwarded to
Kettering General Hospital I.C.U.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
115/117 Rushton road, Desborough, NN14 2QB. TEL: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020