PARTRIDGE John Douglas Sadly passed away on
5th July 2020, aged 68 years.
Beloved husband of Jayne.
Proud and much loved dad of James and Laura, Jenny and Allen daughter and son-in-law. John will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take
place at Nene valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Wednesday
22nd July at 11.00 am. No flowers by request, donations for The Stroke
Association may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 16, 2020