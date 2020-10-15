|
|
|
PINFOLD Suddenly at home
on 5th October 2020,
John Navin, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Frances, much loved dad of Judith and the late Richard, devoted grandad to Clare and Lewis and
great grandad of Ollie, Aimee, Alfie
and Teddy. Reunited with Mum.
John's funeral service will take place at Our Lady's Church, Wellingborough on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 11.00 am followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium. Donations in John's memory to Dementia UK may be
made via the website www.chambersandbrighty.co.uk
All further enquiries please to Chambers and Brighty
Funeral Directors, Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Tel 01933 222707.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020