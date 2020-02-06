|
|
|
Rollings John (Tim) On 28th January 2020, peacefully at Kettering General Hospital,
after a long illness,
John aged 87 years of Raunds.
Much loved husband of Susan,
devoted dad of Kathryn and
step-dad of Tracy and Annette.
Much loved by his three granddaughters.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
John requested only family to
attend the funeral service.
John's funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired for B.H.F.
there will be a collection box made
available at the service.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds,
NN9 6LL Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020