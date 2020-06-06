Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for John Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Spencer

Notice Condolences

John Spencer Notice
SPENCER John 'Spanner' Peacefully at home on
26th May 2020, aged 69 years.

Beloved husband of Margaret,
loving dad of Claire and Paul,
devoted grandad to
Callum, Clara and Joseph,
father-in-law to Ali,
son/brother-in-law and
uncle to the Kettle family
and friend to many.

John's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 5th June at 2.00 p.m.
Family members only.
For the 'livestream link' please contact
Averil Phillips and Family.

Flowers or donations for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.

A celebration of John's life
will be held at a later date.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -