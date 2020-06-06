|
SPENCER John 'Spanner' Peacefully at home on
26th May 2020, aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
loving dad of Claire and Paul,
devoted grandad to
Callum, Clara and Joseph,
father-in-law to Ali,
son/brother-in-law and
uncle to the Kettle family
and friend to many.
John's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium
on Friday 5th June at 2.00 p.m.
Family members only.
For the 'livestream link' please contact
Averil Phillips and Family.
Flowers or donations for
Cransley Hospice
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
A celebration of John's life
will be held at a later date.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2020