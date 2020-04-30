|
WARD John 'Jake' Ernest Peacefully passed away on
Friday 24th April 2020 at Kenroyal Nursing Home, Wellingborough.
Formerly of Irchester and Rushden. Beloved husband of Ruth,
cherished son of the late Don and Rene.
Sincere and heartfelt thanks are expressed to all Staff at
Kenroyal Nursing Home for the love, care, dignity and respect given to
John over the last three years.
Sincere thanks also to Staff at KGH
especially Dr. M Pierides, the Podiatry team, their dedicated care
to duty, is exemplary.
Sincere thanks also to Doreen, John and Kathryn, Steve and Pauline, your support has kept me going over
these last few years.
A celebration of John's life
will be held at a later date.
To those who knew John, his passion was bird watching, donations
to his memory are to Birdlife International these donations and all
other enquiries to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020