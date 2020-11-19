Home

WEBB On November 12th 2020,
John aged 77 years, passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital.
Husband to Teresa and father to Angela, Anthony and John. Grandad to James, Steven, John, Robert, Michael and Evan. Great grandfather to Phoebe and Ryan. He will be missed by all.
John's funeral service will be held
at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium on
Friday 27th November at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2020
