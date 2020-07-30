Home

John Drage
62 Croyland Road
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 2AU
01933 222492
Joseph Gunning Notice
Gunning Joseph 'Joe' Peacefully on 19th July,
aged 89 years.
Devoted husband of Pauline and loving father to Tony, Mary,
John, Helen and Andrew.
Joe was also a proud Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Funeral mass will be held at 1pm on
6th August at St Edmund Campion
Catholic Church, Wellingborough.
Unfortunately there will be restrictions
on the number of mourners.
Any queries please call John Drage
Funeral Directors, Wellingborough on
01933 222492.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020
