HEPTON Passed peacefully away on 24th April, Josephine, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Frank.
Loving and devoted Mother to
Janet, Wendy and Pat.
A dear Nana to Nathan, Katie,
Nina, Nicola and Lucy.
Dearest Great Nana to Alabama,
Rosie, Delilah, Summer and Beatrix.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
The family would like to thank all staff at The Clanfield Care Home for their loving care and attention.
Donations in Josephine's memory
for the The Air Ambulance Service
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 015236 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020