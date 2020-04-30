Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Hepton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Hepton

Notice Condolences

Josephine Hepton Notice
HEPTON Passed peacefully away on 24th April, Josephine, aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Frank.
Loving and devoted Mother to
Janet, Wendy and Pat.
A dear Nana to Nathan, Katie,
Nina, Nicola and Lucy.
Dearest Great Nana to Alabama,
Rosie, Delilah, Summer and Beatrix.
She will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
The family would like to thank all staff at The Clanfield Care Home for their loving care and attention.
Donations in Josephine's memory
for the The Air Ambulance Service
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, NN15 6NX
Tel: 015236 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -