Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Joy Green

Joy Green Notice
GREEN Passed away on 8th May
Joy, aged 76 years. Formerly of Exeter and latterly of Broughton. She will be sadly missed by her Brother Michael, Sister-in-law Jill, her Nieces and Nephews and all of the family.
A memorial service will take place later in the year with more details to follow. Donations in Joy's memory for
The Broughton Baptist Chapel (cheques made payable to
Jack Warwick Funeral Service)
may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX,
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
