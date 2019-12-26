|
|
|
COLEMAN Peacefully on
13th December 2019 at Northampton General
Hospital Joyce aged 86 years of Wymington.
Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick". Joyce will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
10th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations for Macmillan Nurses may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019