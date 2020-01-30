|
|
|
LANE On January 19th 2020,
peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Joyce aged 82 years.
Wife of Michael, loving mother and mother-in-law and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Joyce's funeral service will be held at the Catholic Church, Desborough on Thursday 6th February at 11.00am, followed by Interment at Desborough Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the Alzheimer's Society.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough,Tel 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020