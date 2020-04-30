Home

LATTIMER Joyce Evelyn
(Née Marshall) Of Caldecott, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 25th April 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Geoffrey,
loving mother to Susan and the late Valerie and a much loved
nanna and great nanna.
Given the current circumstances,
a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the MS Society
and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham.
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020
