|
|
|
SHERWOOD Peacefully on 4th June 2020
at Northampton General Hospital.
Joyce, aged 93 years, of Rushden.
Much loved wife of
the late Jim Handshaw
and the late Keith Sherwood.
Loving mum of Kevin and
Penny (daughter-in-law).
Dear grandmother of
Wayne and Lisa, Danny and Sarah.
Great grandmother of
Alex, Lydia,Jake and Seb.
A private cremation will take place.
All enquiries to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020