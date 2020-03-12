|
|
|
AUSTIN Peacefully on 8th March 2020 at Lancum House, Wellingborough,
June aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sid.
Loving mum of Neil and Tracey,
mother-in-law of Sally and Mark.
Dearest nan and great nan.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Thursday
19th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if
desired, for British Heart Foundation
may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020