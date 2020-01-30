Home

June Crouch Notice
CROUCH June Late of Woodford.
Passed away peacefully on
20th January 2020 aged 92 years.
Sister to the late Colin, Ian,
Queenie and Roy.
She will be greatly missed
by all of her family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at St Mary's Parish Church, Woodford on
Wednesday 5th February at 12.30pm.
All enquiries please to:

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
