June Freeman

Notice Condolences

June Freeman Notice
FREEMAN Peacefully on 12th February 2020.
June (Yvonne)
aged 92 years, of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Don.
Loving mother of
Rose, Lisa and the late David.
Special big nan and
great grandmother.
Life long dear friend of
Margaret and cousin Pam.
The funeral service will be held at
The Heritage Chapel, Park Road, Rushden on Friday 6th March at
1.00 p.m. followed
by a private committal.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Cransley Hospice
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
