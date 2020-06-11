|
|
|
Harrison June
(Rowland) Passed away 4/06/20, aged 86.
An amazing, kind, caring loving mum
of Wendy & Charlie, Terry & Pauline, Murray & Sally.
A devoted and much loved nan to
8 grandchildren and their partners,
16 great grandchildren &
2 great grandchildren.
A loving sister to Arthur & Brian.
Shine bright all the way from
here to Australia.
You will never be forgotten xxxx
A celebration of June's life will be held 19th June at Warren Hill Crematorium.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 11, 2020