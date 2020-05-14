|
LYNE June Edna
(née Lillie) Much loved wife of Louis (late), mother and friend, passed away peacefully aged 84 on Wednesday 6th May 2020 after a short illness. June will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral will take place at Wellingborough Crematorium and the family hope to have a more fitting celebration of her life when circumstances allow. Donations to Animals in Need may be sent to
A Abbott & Sons, Rushden.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020