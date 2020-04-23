Home

June Pretty

June Pretty Notice
Pretty (nee Spreckley) Peacefully on 16th April 2020,
June aged 76 years,
Re-united with her
beloved husband Douglas.
Loving mother of the late Thomas. Mother in law of Lois, loving sister of Jo, Amy, Brian, Ken, Roy and Joy and the late Beth. She will greatly
missed by family near and far.
Due to the current health situation, there will be a private cremation.
A service of the celebration of June's life for the family and friends
to held at a later date.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2020
