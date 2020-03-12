|
|
|
Purcell Katherine Janet Much loved Mother of Michael and Julia, Mother-in-law of Lesley, and Grandmother of David and Elizabeth.
Formerly of 33 Glyndebourne Gardens, Corby, Katherine died peacefully on
4th March, aged 89,
at Glenmoor House Nursing Home in Corby after a long illness.
The funeral will take place at 1:00pm
on Tuesday 24th March in the
Edgar Newman Chapel at
Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers, please but
donations for Dementia UK or
Diabetes UK may be sent c/o
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020