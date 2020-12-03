Home

Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors (Wellingborough)
5-9 Buckwell End
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire NN8 4LR
01933 222707
Kathleen Briggs

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Briggs Notice
BRIGGS Passed away peacefully
at her home on
Sunday 15th November.
Kathleen, aged 95 years.
Loving wife to the late
William (Bill) Briggs.
Beloved mum to David,
Carolyn, Rosemary and Julie.
She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all who knew her.
Flowers welcome.
Kathleen's funeral service to be held
on Wednesday 16th December at
Nene Way Crematorium, Wellingborough followed by burial at Doddington Road Cemetery, Wellingborough.
Enquiries to
Chambers and Brighty,
5-9 Buckwell End,
Wellingborough, NN8 4LR.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020
