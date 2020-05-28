Home

DONOHOE Kathleen (Kath) On 17th May 2020,
Kath aged 98 years, peacefully passed away at Beech Close Care Home, Desborough. Beloved wife of the late Phil and much loved stepmum/gran of Margaret and Sarah-Jane, Louisa & James.
Will be sadly missed by her
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be on 2nd June at 10 am at Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering, family members only.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare
115/117 Rushton Road, Desborough, NN14 2QB, Tel: 01536 765662
No floral tributes please,
donations to CAFOD
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 28, 2020
