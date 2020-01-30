|
|
|
LIDDLE Kathleen
(Kate) On the 18th January 2020,
peacefully after a short illness. Formerly of Dunedin Road, Corby
and more recently
Carysfort Close, Elton.
Beloved Wife of the late Ken Liddle and also the late Mike Lewendon.
Darling Mum of Jane and dearest
Step-Mum to Elspeth, David and Jennifer. Dearly loved by all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
We will all miss her.
Service to be held on
Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 1pm
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to the
Save the Children fund.
Enquiries to: Jack Warwick Independent Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020