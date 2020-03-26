Home

MOISEY Peacefully on 19th March 2020
at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Kathleen, aged 93 years, of Rushden.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
devoted partner of Brian, loving
mother of David and Linda, dearest
grandmother of Paul and Stephen.
A private funeral service will take
place with a service of thanksgiving
to be announced at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations for
WNAA (Air Ambulance) may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons Independent
Family Funeral Directors , Bedford
Road, Rushden. NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020
