The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
NICKLIN Kathleen
'Kath'
née Cooper On 25th September 2020, passed away peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital,
aged 94 years.

Much loved Wife of the late Fred, devoted Mum to the late John,
David and Suzanne, Mother in law
to Margaret, Wendy and
the late Lawrence.
Nan to Sarah & Ashley, David & Shelley, Carly, Leanne, Kerry & Kenny.
Great Nan to Thomas, Luke, Jordon, Lauren, Taylor, George,
Grace, Darcie, Liam and Reece and Great Great Nan to Isabelle and Theodore.

Kath will be sadly missed by
all family and friends.

Kath's funeral will be held at
Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 12th October at 2.30pm.
Immediate family only.

Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
115-117 Rushton Road,
Desborough
NN14 2QB
Tel: 01536 765 662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2020
