FIRRELL On 27th February 2020 at her home
in Rushden, Kathy, aged 74 years.
Much loved mum of Peter and Donna.
Loving nan of Shannon, Shaun and
Dean. Kathy will sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Rushden on
Wednesday on 25th March at
11.00am followed by interment
at Rushden Cemetery.
Floral tributes may be sent
to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors, Bedford
Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 19, 2020