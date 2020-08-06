Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Brawn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Brawn

Notice Condolences

Kay Brawn Notice
BRAWN Suddenly on 27th July 2020
at her home in Irchester,
Kay aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith,
loving mother of
George & Vicky (daughter-in-law),
dearest nan of Harry & Alfie,
and elder sister to Ruth.
A private funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers by request
but donations if desired for
W.N.A.A (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142

Please acknowledge back to :
[email protected]
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -