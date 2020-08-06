|
|
|
BRAWN Suddenly on 27th July 2020
at her home in Irchester,
Kay aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of the late Keith,
loving mother of
George & Vicky (daughter-in-law),
dearest nan of Harry & Alfie,
and elder sister to Ruth.
A private funeral service will take place at Kettering Crematorium.
No flowers by request
but donations if desired for
W.N.A.A (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Please acknowledge back to :
[email protected]
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020