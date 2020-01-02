Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Judkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Judkins

Notice Condolences

Kay Judkins Notice
JUDKINS Kay of Burton Latimer, passed away on
6th December 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved wife of Les, mother to Michael and Emma. Nanna of Bella and Henriette, mother-in-law to Ruth and Chris. Will be much missed by her dogs Minnie and Ruby and all family and friends. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on 8th January 2020 at 3.30 p.m.
The family invite you to wear bright colours. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -