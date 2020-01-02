|
|
|
JUDKINS Kay of Burton Latimer, passed away on
6th December 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved wife of Les, mother to Michael and Emma. Nanna of Bella and Henriette, mother-in-law to Ruth and Chris. Will be much missed by her dogs Minnie and Ruby and all family and friends. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Albert Munn Chapel) on 8th January 2020 at 3.30 p.m.
The family invite you to wear bright colours. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 2, 2020