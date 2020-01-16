|
|
|
HUGHES Suddenly at
Kettering General Hospital on
29th December,
Kaziamiera (Kazia) aged 93 years.
Our hearts are broken with the loss of a very much loved mum to her daughters Marie, Irene, and
son - in - law Adrian.
Devoted nana, gran, and great nan.
She will be sadly missed forever in our hearts and now reunited with her beloved husband Robert and sons Robert and Billy.
Kazia's funeral service will be held at The Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Thursday 23rd January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request and donations if desired are being received for Alzheimer's UK.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020