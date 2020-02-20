Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00
St John the Baptist Church
Keith Bartlett Notice
BARTLETT On 16th February 2020,
Keith sadly passed away at Shire Lodge Nursing Home, aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of the late Hazel.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Keith's funeral service will be held at
St John the Baptist Church on Tuesday
3rd March at 11:00am followed by
interment at Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley
Dale Road, Corby, 01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020
