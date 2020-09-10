Home

Keith Shillito Notice
SHILLITO Peacefully on 3rd September 2020,
Keith, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Muriel,
father of Carl, Madeleine and the late Corinne, grandfather of Julia, Eleanor and Matthew, great-grandfather
of William and Richard and
father-in-law to Gillian, Simon,
Nic and Scott.
A private funeral will be held on
17th September. Donations to the
Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020
