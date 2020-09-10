|
|
|
SHILLITO Peacefully on 3rd September 2020,
Keith, aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Muriel,
father of Carl, Madeleine and the late Corinne, grandfather of Julia, Eleanor and Matthew, great-grandfather
of William and Richard and
father-in-law to Gillian, Simon,
Nic and Scott.
A private funeral will be held on
17th September. Donations to the
Northamptonshire Historic Churches Trust may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2020