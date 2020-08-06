|
|
|
WHITE Keith Roland Passed away at home on
1st August 2020 aged 72 years.
Loving husband of Beryl,
father to Darren and Julie,
father-in-law to Simon
and grandfather to Jordan and Ben.
Private funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th August at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for
Myeloma UK and
Marie Curie
may be made online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2020